Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $262.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

