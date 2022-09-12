StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.49.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
