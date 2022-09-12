Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.4 %
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
