StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
NYSE:MSN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
