Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Torrid Price Performance
Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.