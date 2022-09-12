Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

