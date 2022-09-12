RH to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.93.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

