FY2023 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

