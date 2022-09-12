Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.91.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

