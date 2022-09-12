Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.30.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$55.51 and a 1-year high of C$79.04.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

