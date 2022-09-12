North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday.

North West Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NWC opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.53. North West has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70.

North West Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at North West

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel bought 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Insiders have sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700 in the last three months.

North West Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

