Cormark Raises Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a P/E ratio of 121.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
Further Reading
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.