Cormark Raises Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a P/E ratio of 121.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

