Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $27.71

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.