Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

