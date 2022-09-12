The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASC stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The stock has a market cap of £673.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,252.67.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

