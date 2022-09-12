Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.75

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

