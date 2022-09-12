Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$61.30

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

A number of research firms have commented on EIF. TD Securities began coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EIF opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.43%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

