Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $11.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

