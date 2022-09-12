Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $11.00

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 126,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

JNCE stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

