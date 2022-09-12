Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 77.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

