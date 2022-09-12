Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

