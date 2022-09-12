Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $5.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Weber alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Weber by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Weber by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Analysts forecast that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.