Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 265

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.20).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.45) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 698.62.

Insider Transactions at J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Company Profile

In other news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

