Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $45.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $905.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.95. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 668.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 88,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

