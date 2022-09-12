Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Opsens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TSE OPS opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.03 million and a P/E ratio of -46.44. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

About Opsens

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.65 million.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

