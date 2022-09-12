Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $312.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

