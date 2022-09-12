Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.92.

TCS opened at C$34.00 on Monday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.14 million and a PE ratio of 113.33.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

