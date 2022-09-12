Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

