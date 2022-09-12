LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.69. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVMUY. HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.43.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 2.7 %

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMUY stock opened at $131.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.