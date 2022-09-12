Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $177.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LGND opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -208.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

