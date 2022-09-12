Brokers Issue Forecasts for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progress Software in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will earn $3.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

