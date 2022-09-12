Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Asensus Surgical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.31.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

