Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $3,014,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Trading Up 5.6 %

TPG Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPG stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

