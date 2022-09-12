LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €710.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

EPA:MC opened at €652.30 ($665.61) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a one year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €651.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €619.59.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

