Berenberg Bank Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.98 ($149.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

