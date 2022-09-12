Barclays Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €290.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €290.00 ($295.92) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MUV2. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €255.80 ($261.02) on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($203.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €229.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €230.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

