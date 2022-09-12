Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $113.30

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

CGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $60.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $91.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

