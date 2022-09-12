Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $3.21

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIBRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.