Cullman Bancorp (CULL) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) is one of 37 public companies in the "Savings institutions, except federal" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cullman Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullman Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullman Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp Competitors 44 314 277 3 2.37

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Cullman Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullman Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullman Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67% Cullman Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 7.40% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million $1.75 million 33.24 Cullman Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 3.45

Cullman Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp. Cullman Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp competitors beat Cullman Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

