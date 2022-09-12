CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $118.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

CONMED Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.20%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CONMED by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

