Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $54.50

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Qiagen Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE QGEN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
About Qiagen
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
