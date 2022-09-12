Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $54.50

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qiagen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

