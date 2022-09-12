Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $163.67

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

