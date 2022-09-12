Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT at $24.00

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRXGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,918.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and have sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $194,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

