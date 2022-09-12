Brokerages Set MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) PT at $108.00

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $113.72 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

