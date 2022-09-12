FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

