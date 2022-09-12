Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

