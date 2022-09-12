Analysts Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $31.50

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.