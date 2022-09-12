Analysts Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $31.50

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

