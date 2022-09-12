SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.92.

SMRT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 126.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.05 on Friday. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 2.65 and a fifty-two week high of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.47.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.