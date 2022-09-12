Analyzing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.49 -$10.28 million ($0.25) -13.56 Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.25 $48.45 million $1.02 60.25

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -9.64% N/A -13.89% Merit Medical Systems 5.24% 13.74% 8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiMedx Group and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.99%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $72.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats MiMedx Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

