Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Equitable Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.56 on Monday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

