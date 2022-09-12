Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

GLMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

